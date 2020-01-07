Walworth Co. Commission Meeting with Video January 7, 2020

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Walworth County Commission, the board, acting as the Board of Zoning Adjustment, held a lengthy discussion with Highway Superintendent Gary Byre and State’s Attorney James Hare regarding the motion for a conditional use permit for the proposed dairy and cheese facility in Walworth County. At issue was whether to grant the permit contingent upon a haul road agreement which has yet to be drafted. Commissioner Jim Houck stated he would prefer to have the haul road agreement in place before the conditional use permit is approved. The amended motion passed 4 to 1 with Houck voting no.

Also during the meeting, the commission passed a motion to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with SDSU.

Scott Schilling was selected to be commission chairperson for 2020 and Marion Schlomer vice-chairperson.

The Selby Record and Mobridge Tribune were designated official county newspapers.

BankWest, Dacotah Bank, Great Western Bank, and Wells Fargo were designated as official county depositories.

Auditor Rebecca Krein read the list of county board appointments.

$10,743.46 was determined to be the 2020 salary for the county commission.

The commission authorized the publication of the complete list of salaries of all officers and employees of the county. They also approved resolutions establishing the election officials’ fees, fees allowed by the funeral director, and salaries of elected officials.

A motion for the chairman to sign the employee resolution for 2020 was tabled to the next meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday, January 23rd.