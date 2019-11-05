Walworth Co. Commission Meeting November 5th

The Walworth County Commission held a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 5th, at the courthouse in Selby.

Evidently there were two different agendas for the November 5th meeting – one posted on the county’s website stating, “the public forum and visitors section offers the opportunity for anyone not listed on the agenda to speak to the commissioners concerning important topics”. But Commissioners Scott Schilling and Kevin Holgard both said their copies of the agenda state that the public can address “agenda topics”. Schilling thinks that approval of the agenda and what can be discussed is voted on at every meeting. State’s Attorney James Hare told Schilling he is missing the point.

Walworth County resident Linda Beaman asked the commission if there was a resolution yet for the annual adopted budget. Commissioner Schilling’s response –

Hare said the resolution had not been read at a commission meeting. The deadline was October 1st. It has not yet been approved.

Beaman also brought up her concern about conflict of interest in allowing Commissioner Holgard to vote on liquor licenses. State’s Attorney Hare told Holgard it is a huge conflict of interest.

Commissioner Schilling said he was pretty sure no one had ever told the board there was a problem. State’s attorney Hare responded.

In the end the board approved the alcoholic beverage renewal application for the Mobridge Country Club, with Commissioner Holgard abstaining.

Also at the meeting, the board approved the resolution for a pre-disaster mitigation plan for the county.

An add-on to the agenda was discussion of the recycling center in Mobridge. The lease of the building costs $12,000 a year, and is up for renewal at the end of this year. Landfill supervisor Becky Krein says at the current time only the cans can be taken elsewhere – nothing else is being picked up. Further discussion was tabled to the next agenda. Krein suggested the commissioners stop by the recycling center and observe what is happening there.

Under old business, a group of commissioners from the 6 counties that were given the jail presentation will be at the next Walworth County Commission meeting for discussion. The meeting will most likely move to the county courtroom for that portion of the meeting, due to the number of people expected.

Under new business, everyone is invited to attend the 4-H Recognition Event this Sunday, November 10th, at the Selby Opera House.

Walworth County Commission meetings are open to the public. Video will posted here when it becomes available.