Walworth Co. Commission Meeting Nov. 19th

Animosity was running high at Tuesday’s meeting of the Walworth County Commission, as Commissioners Scott Schilling, Marion Schlomer, and Kevin Holgard all took aim at Walworth County State’s Attorney James Hare. Commissioner Schilling wasn’t happy with a recent article in the Aberdeen newspaper. Hare’s response:

Hare had to remind Commissioner Schlomer about knowing the rules of their jobs.

Commissioner Holgard found some codified laws that he tried to use against Hare and suggested the possibility of needing to have a warrant issued for Hare’s arrest for not doing his job. Holgard read part of another codified law for the board’s consideration, regarding consolidation of the state’s attorney’s office to create an office of regional prosecutor.

Commissioner Jim Houck made a motion to change the public statement that is printed at the bottom of agendas back to allowing the public five minutes to speak to the board on any topic. The motion failed on a three to two role call vote. Houck then asked for the right to revisit, saying the current change to three minutes on agenda topics only is a “terrible wrong” not to let county taxpayers address the commission.

A motion passed to sign the Region 3 mutual aid agreement between fourteen counties and two tribes.

Representatives of Campbell, Corson, Potter, and McPherson counties were present to talk about the proposed jail. All were in agreement that a regional jail is needed and that an advisory board should be formed which will include commissioners, sheriffs, and state’s attorneys.

Jeremy Hoffman and Kerwin Miller gave a presentation on a proposed dairy farm and kosher cheese plant. Hoffman says it will be a huge economic boost to the Hoven, Selby, Java, and Bowdle areas as an employer, along with bringing in two to three million dollars in sales taxes, plus property taxes.

The resolution to adopt the annual budget for 2020 was read and signed.

The board passed a motion to pay overtime at the landfill. Discussion was held on getting rid of comp time for all county employees and make the change in the employee handbook.

The recycling center in Mobridge was discussed. Landfill Supervisor Becky Krein says only the pop cans can be cashed in – nothing else is being picked up. Krein will look into signing a six month lease instead of twelve months on the building so they have time to get everything moved out.

Walworth County Commission meetings are open to the public. Video of the meeting will be posted when it is made available.