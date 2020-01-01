Walworth Co. Commission Meeting Dec. 31st (With VIDEO)

The courtroom was needed to accommodate the crowd attending Tuesday’s meeting of the Walworth County Commission for a public hearing on a conditional use permit for the proposed dairy and cheese project. After almost 90 minutes of questions and discussion, much of it positive for the operation, the commission tabled issuing the conditional use permit until their next regular meeting on January 7th, because States Attorney James Hare was not present at Tuesday’s meeting to give legal guidance.

After some contention between commission chairman Scott Schilling and county resident Linda Beaman during public forum, the commission passed a motion to sign a purchase agreement on a dozer for the highway department.

The commission also passed a motion authorizing contingency funds transfers to several county departments that went over their budgeted amounts for various reasons this year. Another motion was approved authorizing publication of the supplemental budget.