Walworth Co. Commission Meeting Agenda Jan. 23, 2020
WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting Agenda
Walworth County Commissioner Chambers
Walworth County Commissioners Kevin Holgard, Commissioner
4304 4th Ave Jim Houck, Commissioner
Selby SD 57472 Marion Schlomer, Commissioner
Scott Schilling, Commissioner
Davis Martin, Commissioner
Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 9:00 a.m.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Convene as Board of County Commissioners
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Forum
- Consider motions to approve county commission minutes of January 7th, 2020
- 9:25 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
- 9:30 a.m. – Monthly Treasurer’s Report: Nyla Moak
- Discussion regarding partial payments
- 9:35 a.m. – Consider motion to advertise for a budget supplement for budget allocations to the Emergency Management Fund
- 9:40 a.m. – Discussion regarding Brenda DeToy’s hours per department and motion to set the hours and budget allocations properly
- 9:45 a.m. – Highway Department: Gary Byre
- Set equipment rates for 2020
- Present Annual Report
- Discuss – over payment of $420.00 for Federal Aid Project on Swan Creek
- Propose submitting $210.00 paid to SDGFP per agreement
- Discuss surplus equipment for consideration
- Anything else that comes up
- 10:15 a.m. – Sheriff and Jail: Josh Boll & Justin Jungwirth
- Sheriff Report and Jail Report (Jail Medical 2019)
- Motion for Probationary Increase of .50/hr for Karlea Larson, as she completed Probation retroactive back to the Jan. 16th.
- Employee Resolution WC 2020-04 For Sheriff’s Office and Jail
- 10:30 a.m. – Landfill: Rebecca Krein
- Monthly Reports
- Landfill Annual Inspection Report
- Discussion regarding Solbros contract and payment request
- Discussion regarding probation period and motion to update personnel policy
- Executive session per SDCL 1-25-2(3) regarding a legal matter
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjournment