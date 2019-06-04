Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Walworth Co. Commission Meeting Agenda for June 4, 2019

Karen Bricks

 

WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Regular Commission Meeting Agenda

Walworth County Commissioner Chambers

 

Walworth County Commissioners

4304 4th Ave

Selby SD  57472

 

Kevin Holgard, Commissioner

Jim Houck, Commissioner

Marion Schlomer, Commissioner

Scott Schilling, Commissioner

Davis Martin, Commissioner

 

Tuesday, June 4th, 2019           9:00 a.m.

  • Call to Order
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Approval of Agenda
  • Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
  • Discussion regarding Piat Plat
  • Old Business
  • New Business
  • Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
  • Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
  • Old Business
  • New Business
  • Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
  • Convene as Board of County Commissioners
  • Public Forum
  • Linda Beaman
  • Consider motion to approve county commission minutes of May 21st, 2019
  • Consider motion to approve county commission minutes of May 23rd, 2019
  • 9:15 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
  • 9:20 a.m. – SDACC – Kris Jacobson
  • 9:30 a.m. – Discussion regarding tax deed properties 6263 & 5818
  • 9:40 a.m. – Consider motion to approve an abatement for Record 5627
  • Consider motion to appoint Veterans Service Officer and set the annual wage at $14,567.64
  • Consider motion to adopt Resolution 2019-08 Declaration of Emergency Disaster
  • 10:00 a.m. – Discussion regarding County Assistant
  • Sheriff & Jail – Josh Boll & Justin Jungwirth
  • Motion to surplus HP Printer/Fax, Serial Number #CNB7J1L1VP
  • Consider motion to approve quote of $12,450 from Hub City Roofing to repair Jail roof
  • 10:15 a.m. – Highway Dept:
  • Consider motion to hire Gary Byre as Highway Superintendent and set the wage at $65,000
  • Consider motion to sign Striping Agreement with SDDOT
  • Consider motion to set the wages for Gerald Kosters & Gerald Fiedler
  • Discussion regarding East Lowry Road – Lyle Perman
  • 10:30 a.m. – Landfill
  • Discussion regarding the Leachate Pond Discharge
  • Discussion regarding the quotes from Wenck Engineering for Repairs needed at the Landfill
  • Discussion regarding Weed & Pest meeting
  • Old Business
  • New Business
  • Adjournment

 