Walworth Co. Commission Meeting AGENDA for 7-16-19

WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Regular Commission Meeting Agenda

Walworth County Commission Chambers

Walworth County Commissioners

4304 4th Ave

Selby SD 57472

Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 9:00 a.m.

1) Call to Order

2) Pledge of Allegiance

3) Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board

4) Old Business

5) New Business

6) Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board

7) Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment

8) Old Business

9) New Business

10) Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment

11) Convene as Board of County Commissioners

12) Approval of Agenda

13) Public Forum

14) Consider motions to approve county commission minutes of July 2nd, 2019

15) 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented

16) 9:15 a.m. – Consider motion to approve the County Health Nurse Contract for 2020

17) 9:20 a.m. – Discussion regarding request from Police Positive Clean-up Project

18) 9:30 a.m. – Monthly Treasurer’s Report: Nyla Moak

19) 9:45 a.m. – Sheriff and Jail: Josh Boll & Justin Jungwirth

Sheriff and Jail Report

Jail Discussion as to proposals and plans and further meetings regarding jail maintenance, building and or renovation

Motion to approve wage increase for Chato Wiest due to promotion to Deputy Sheriff to $17.80

20) 10:00 a.m. – Governor’s Office of Economic Development: Scott Amundson

o Discussion regarding Livestock Development and Use Tax Rebate Program

21) Landfill reports

22) Discussion and voting on Commissioner Assistant

23) Executive Session per SDCL 1-25-2(1)

24) Old Business

25) New Business

26) Adjournment