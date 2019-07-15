Walworth Co. Commission Meeting AGENDA for 7-16-19
WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting Agenda
Walworth County Commission Chambers
Walworth County Commissioners
4304 4th Ave
Selby SD 57472
Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 9:00 a.m.
1) Call to Order
2) Pledge of Allegiance
3) Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
4) Old Business
5) New Business
6) Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
7) Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
8) Old Business
9) New Business
10) Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
11) Convene as Board of County Commissioners
12) Approval of Agenda
13) Public Forum
14) Consider motions to approve county commission minutes of July 2nd, 2019
15) 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
16) 9:15 a.m. – Consider motion to approve the County Health Nurse Contract for 2020
17) 9:20 a.m. – Discussion regarding request from Police Positive Clean-up Project
18) 9:30 a.m. – Monthly Treasurer’s Report: Nyla Moak
19) 9:45 a.m. – Sheriff and Jail: Josh Boll & Justin Jungwirth
Sheriff and Jail Report
Jail Discussion as to proposals and plans and further meetings regarding jail maintenance, building and or renovation
Motion to approve wage increase for Chato Wiest due to promotion to Deputy Sheriff to $17.80
20) 10:00 a.m. – Governor’s Office of Economic Development: Scott Amundson
o Discussion regarding Livestock Development and Use Tax Rebate Program
21) Landfill reports
22) Discussion and voting on Commissioner Assistant
23) Executive Session per SDCL 1-25-2(1)
24) Old Business
25) New Business
26) Adjournment