Walworth Co. Commission Landfill Position & Budget Meeting Agenda 7-25-19

Karen Bricks

WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Special Commission Meeting Agenda

Walworth County Commissioner Chambers

 

Thursday, July 25th, 2019                                9:00 a.m.

  • Call to Order
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Consider motion to approve the agenda
  • Consider motion to approve Commission Minutes from 7-9-19
  • Consider motion to make Landfill interim position permanent
  • Discussion regarding permanent position wage
  • Discussion regarding 2020 budget
  • Adjournment

 

 