Walworth Co. Commission Holds Jail Advertisement Special Meeting

This week on Wednesday Oct. 31st, the Walworth county commissioners had a special meeting with the goal of discussing jail advertising and issues. Commission chair Scott schilling says that some of the “jail vote” advertisements that are currently playing on the radio are taking the commissioner’s words out of context, namely how large the jail would be.

Schilling says he “doesn’t believe those ads should be on”.

State’s attorney Jamie Hare says that this is an issue of freedom of speech, and it’s the nature of campaigns to make such claims.

The commissioners continued to discuss the size of the jail and how many beds there would be. After they came to a mutual agreement the State’s attorney Jamie Hare said this to get clarity on what the vote is for.

The proposed Walworth county detention facility will be voted on during the November 6th general election.