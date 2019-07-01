Walworth Co. Commission Agenda for Tuesday, July 2nd
WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting Agenda
Walworth County Commissioner Chambers
Walworth County Commissioners Kevin Holgard, Commissioner
4304 4th Ave Jim Houck, Commissioner
Selby SD 57472 Marion Schlomer, Commissioner
Scott Schilling, Commissioner
Davis Martin, Commissioner
Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 9:00 a.m.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Discussion on Peterson Platt
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Convene as Board of County Commissioners
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Forum
- Discussion regarding Commissioner Assistant, Codified Law, Roberts Rule and Landfill related items: Linda Beaman
- Consider motions to approve county commission minutes of June 18th, 2019
- 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
- 9:45 a.m. – Sheriff and Jail: Josh Boll & Justin Jungwirth
- Sheriff and Jail Report
- Discussion regarding Jail and Motion to build or do maintenance on current building and put a plan together for the future of the jail building.
- Motion to hire James Marin for full time Correctional Officer at $15.15 and hour.
- Motion for .50/hr increase for Justin Jungwirth for full completion of Jail Administrator/Jail Management correspondence course through National Sheriff’s Association.
- Motion to approve .50/per hour increase to Travis Bentz for promotion and completion of probationary period to the rank of Sergeant.
- Motion to approve certification wage increase of .50/ per hour for Hayley Leibel
- Motion to approve certification wage increase of .50/ per hour
- 10:00 a.m. – Highway Department
- Consider easement to occupy ROW by Web Water request N Row of 134th St Sect 19 123N-R-76W
- Request to change 911 address
- Present a quote from Jensen Rock & Sand for approximately 500 ton base course to repair 12th St Mobridge due to road breakup
- 10:15 a.m. – Landfill
- April – May reports
- Consider motion to approve ground water monitoring proposal from GeoTek
- Discussion regarding City of Mobridge request: AL Bohle
- Motion to approve charge interest on all past due Landfill accounts
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjournment