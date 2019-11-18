Monday, November 18, 2019
Walworth Co. Commission Agenda for Nov. 19th

Karen Bricks

 WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Regular Commission Meeting Agenda

Walworth County Commissioner Chambers

 

Walworth County Commissioners

4304 4th Ave

Selby SD  57472

Kevin Holgard, Commissioner

Jim Houck, Commissioner

Marion Schlomer, Commissioner

Scott Schilling, Commissioner

Davis Martin, Commissioner

Tuesday, November 19th, 2019                                    9:00 a.m.

  1. Call to Order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Approval of Agenda
  4. Public Forum
  5. Consider motion to approve county commission minutes of November 5th, 2019
  6. 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
  • Discussion regarding the Schilling Excavating claim
  1. Discussion regarding County owned properties in Java
  2. 9:15 a.m. – Emergency Management: Amanda Silbernagel
  • Motion to approve signing the Region 3 Mutual Aid Agreement
  1. 9:25 a.m. – Treasurers Office: Nyla Moak
  • Monthly Report
  • Discussion regarding tax deed property 6316
  • Discussion regarding treasurers trust 5762
  • Discussion regarding treasurers trust 5333 & 6245
  1. 9:35 a.m. – Discussion regarding the State’s Attorney
  2. 9:45 a.m. – Sheriff & Jail: Josh Boll & Justin Jungwirth
  • Jail Project: Area Commissioners & Sheriffs
  • Sheriff and Jail Report For October
  1. 11:00 a.m. – Highway Department: Gary Byre
  • Consider motion to approve advertising for budget supplement for over payment on Swan Creek road project
  • Recommend rental agreement with DMI for excavator
  • Review Campbell/Walworth County agreement
  • Discuss Manke bridge inspection report
  1. 11:30 a.m. – Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
  2. CAFO Presentation by Jeremy Hoffman
  3. Old Business
  4. New Business
  5. Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
  6. Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
  7. Old Business
  8. New Business
  9. Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
  10. Convene as Board of County Commissioners
  11. The reading and signing of Resolution to Adopt the Annual Budget for 2020
  12. 12:30 p.m. – Discussion regarding hiring an advisor for the County Commission Board
  13. 12:45 a.m. – Landfill: Rebecca Krein
  • Monthly Reports
  • Discussion regarding Comp/Overtime pay
  1. Old Business
  2. New Business
  3. Adjournment

*** The Public Forum and Visitors section offers the opportunity for anyone not listed on the agenda to speak to the Commissioners concerning Agenda topics.  The time limit will be 3 minutes in length.

*** No action will be taken on items not on the Agenda by Commissioners.