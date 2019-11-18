Walworth Co. Commission Agenda for Nov. 19th

WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Regular Commission Meeting Agenda

Walworth County Commissioner Chambers

Walworth County Commissioners

4304 4th Ave

Selby SD 57472

Kevin Holgard, Commissioner

Jim Houck, Commissioner

Marion Schlomer, Commissioner

Scott Schilling, Commissioner

Davis Martin, Commissioner

Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 9:00 a.m.

Call to Order Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Forum Consider motion to approve county commission minutes of November 5th, 2019 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented

Discussion regarding the Schilling Excavating claim

Discussion regarding County owned properties in Java 9:15 a.m. – Emergency Management: Amanda Silbernagel

Motion to approve signing the Region 3 Mutual Aid Agreement

9:25 a.m. – Treasurers Office: Nyla Moak

Monthly Report

Discussion regarding tax deed property 6316

Discussion regarding treasurers trust 5762

Discussion regarding treasurers trust 5333 & 6245

9:35 a.m. – Discussion regarding the State’s Attorney 9:45 a.m. – Sheriff & Jail: Josh Boll & Justin Jungwirth

Jail Project: Area Commissioners & Sheriffs

Sheriff and Jail Report For October

11:00 a.m. – Highway Department: Gary Byre

Consider motion to approve advertising for budget supplement for over payment on Swan Creek road project

Recommend rental agreement with DMI for excavator

Review Campbell/Walworth County agreement

Discuss Manke bridge inspection report

11:30 a.m. – Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board CAFO Presentation by Jeremy Hoffman Old Business New Business Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment Old Business New Business Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment Convene as Board of County Commissioners The reading and signing of Resolution to Adopt the Annual Budget for 2020 12:30 p.m. – Discussion regarding hiring an advisor for the County Commission Board 12:45 a.m. – Landfill: Rebecca Krein

Monthly Reports

Discussion regarding Comp/Overtime pay

Old Business New Business Adjournment

*** The Public Forum and Visitors section offers the opportunity for anyone not listed on the agenda to speak to the Commissioners concerning Agenda topics. The time limit will be 3 minutes in length.

*** No action will be taken on items not on the Agenda by Commissioners.