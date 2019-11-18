Walworth Co. Commission Agenda for Nov. 19th
WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting Agenda
Walworth County Commissioner Chambers
Walworth County Commissioners
4304 4th Ave
Selby SD 57472
Kevin Holgard, Commissioner
Jim Houck, Commissioner
Marion Schlomer, Commissioner
Scott Schilling, Commissioner
Davis Martin, Commissioner
Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 9:00 a.m.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Forum
- Consider motion to approve county commission minutes of November 5th, 2019
- 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
- Discussion regarding the Schilling Excavating claim
- Discussion regarding County owned properties in Java
- 9:15 a.m. – Emergency Management: Amanda Silbernagel
- Motion to approve signing the Region 3 Mutual Aid Agreement
- 9:25 a.m. – Treasurers Office: Nyla Moak
- Monthly Report
- Discussion regarding tax deed property 6316
- Discussion regarding treasurers trust 5762
- Discussion regarding treasurers trust 5333 & 6245
- 9:35 a.m. – Discussion regarding the State’s Attorney
- 9:45 a.m. – Sheriff & Jail: Josh Boll & Justin Jungwirth
- Jail Project: Area Commissioners & Sheriffs
- Sheriff and Jail Report For October
- 11:00 a.m. – Highway Department: Gary Byre
- Consider motion to approve advertising for budget supplement for over payment on Swan Creek road project
- Recommend rental agreement with DMI for excavator
- Review Campbell/Walworth County agreement
- Discuss Manke bridge inspection report
- 11:30 a.m. – Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- CAFO Presentation by Jeremy Hoffman
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Convene as Board of County Commissioners
- The reading and signing of Resolution to Adopt the Annual Budget for 2020
- 12:30 p.m. – Discussion regarding hiring an advisor for the County Commission Board
- 12:45 a.m. – Landfill: Rebecca Krein
- Monthly Reports
- Discussion regarding Comp/Overtime pay
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjournment
*** The Public Forum and Visitors section offers the opportunity for anyone not listed on the agenda to speak to the Commissioners concerning Agenda topics. The time limit will be 3 minutes in length.
*** No action will be taken on items not on the Agenda by Commissioners.