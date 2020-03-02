Walworth Co. Commission Agenda for March 3rd Meeting
WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting Agenda
Walworth County Commissioner Chambers
Kevin Holgard, Commissioner
Jim Houck, Commissioner
Marion Schlomer, Commissioner
Scott Schilling, Commissioner
Davis Martin, Commissioner
Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 9:00 a.m.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Discussion regarding haul road agreement
- Discussion regarding findings of facts and motion to accept
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Convene as Board of County Commissioners
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Forum
- Consider motions to approve county commission minutes of February 20th, 2020
- Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
- 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve partial payments for records 5632, 4069 & 4054
- 9:15 a.m. – Consider motion to publish the correct wage of Chad Perman
- 9:20 a.m. – Discussion regarding poor relief
- Consider motion for abatement on record 4588
- Authorize advertising for Full-Time Custodian/Maintenance Employee
- 9:40 a.m. – Highway Department: Gary Byre
- Sign contract from KLJ to perform pre-post Haul Road for proposed CAFO.
- Motion to approve permit to Occupy Right of Way by request of Jason Berens for LP gas line.
- Open bids for contract for services. 10:00 AM March 3, 2020
- Consider motion to hire engineering services to perform bridge inspections.
- Landfill: Rebecca Krein
- Monthly Reports
- Consider motion to remove interest charges and close out Knecht Carpentry
- Discussion regarding Walworth County bill
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjournment