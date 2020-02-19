Walworth Co. Commission Agenda for February 20, 2020
WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting Agenda
Walworth County Commission Chambers
Kevin Holgard, Commissioner
Jim Houck, Commissioner
Davis Martin, Commissioner
Scott Schilling, Commissioner
Marion Schlomer, Commissioner
Thursday, February 20th, 2020 9:00 a.m.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
- Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
- Convene as Board of County Commissioners
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Forum
- Consider motions to approve county commission minutes of February 4th, 2020
- 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
- 9:15 a.m. – Monthly Treasurer’s Report: Nyla Moak
- 9:20 a.m. – Charles Hoffman
- 9:25 a.m. – Consider motions to approve abatements for records 7038 & 3728
- 9:30 a.m. – County owned land lease auction
- 9:45a.m. – Highway Dept: Gary Byre
- Sign joint ownership/maintenance agreement with Campbell County for 2005 Detach Low Boy trailer.
- Open bids for surplus sale of snow blower.
- Motion to approve resolution to set weight limits in Walworth County.
- Motion to purchase culverts for 2020 by joint power agreement with True North Steel of Huron, SD off Beadle County bid.
- January Budget Balance Review.
- Informational discussion on proposed grade raise assigned Project #D3WM between SE ¼ 6 and NE ¼ 7 – T124N-R77W.
- Anything else that comes up.
- 10:15 a.m. Consider motion to approve Budget Supplement
- 10:20 a.m. – Sheriff and Jail: Josh Boll & Justin Jungwirth
- Sheriff and Jail report
- Discussion and Motion on payment of EAPC for schematic design of jail of $7500.00 dollars to be split out between entities involved with regional jail concept.
- Discussion regarding the Donald & Matthew Hintz property.
- Old Business
- New Business
- Adjournment