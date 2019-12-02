Walworth Co. Commission Agenda For Dec. 3rd Meeting

WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Regular Commission Meeting Agenda

Walworth County Commissioner Chambers

Kevin Holgard, Commissioner

Jim Houck, Commissioner

Marion Schlomer, Commissioner

Scott Schilling, Commissioner

Davis Martin, Commissioner

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 9:00 a.m.

Call to Order Pledge of Allegiance Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board Old Business New Business Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment Old Business New Business Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment Convene as Board of County Commissioners Approval of Agenda Public Forum Consider motion to approve county commission minutes of November 19th, 2019 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented 9:15 a.m. – Consider motion to approve 2020 Joint Agreement with NECOG 9:20 a.m. – Discussion regarding County Owned Lease Land 9:30 a.m. – Consider motion to approve the Alcoholic Beverage Renewal Application for Campground Lounge Consider motion to approve a raise increase of .50 cents for Isaiah Shadduck effective 12-8-19 for completion of probation Consider motion to approve abatements for records 6316 & 4258 Set final meeting date Old Business New Business Adjournment

*** The Public Forum and Visitors section offers the opportunity for anyone not listed on the agenda to speak to the Commissioners concerning Agenda topics. The time limit will be 3 minutes in length.

*** No action will be taken on items not on the Agenda by Commissioners.