Monday, December 2, 2019
Walworth Co. Commission Agenda For Dec. 3rd Meeting

Karen Bricks

WALWORTH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Regular Commission Meeting Agenda

Walworth County Commissioner Chambers

 

Kevin Holgard, Commissioner

Jim Houck, Commissioner

Marion Schlomer, Commissioner

Scott Schilling, Commissioner

Davis Martin, Commissioner

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019                                     9:00 a.m.

  1. Call to Order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Convene as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
  4. Old Business
  5. New Business
  6. Adjourn as Walworth County Planning and Zoning Board
  7. Convene as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
  8. Old Business
  9. New Business
  10. Adjourn as Walworth County Board of Zoning Adjustment
  11. Convene as Board of County Commissioners
  12. Approval of Agenda
  13. Public Forum
  14. Consider motion to approve county commission minutes of November 19th, 2019
  15. 9:10 a.m. – Consider motion to approve claims to be paid as presented
  16. 9:15 a.m. – Consider motion to approve 2020 Joint Agreement with NECOG
  17. 9:20 a.m. – Discussion regarding County Owned Lease Land
  18. 9:30 a.m. – Consider motion to approve the Alcoholic Beverage Renewal Application for Campground Lounge
  19. Consider motion to approve a raise increase of .50 cents for Isaiah Shadduck effective 12-8-19 for completion of probation
  20. Consider motion to approve abatements for records 6316 & 4258
  21. Set final meeting date
  22. Old Business
  23. New Business
  24. Adjournment

*** The Public Forum and Visitors section offers the opportunity for anyone not listed on the agenda to speak to the Commissioners concerning Agenda topics.  The time limit will be 3 minutes in length.

*** No action will be taken on items not on the Agenda by Commissioners.