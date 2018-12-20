Walseth to be Inducted into State Basketball Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One of the most iconic figures in state basketball history is among 15 former greats who will be inducted into the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. Russell “Sox” Walseth led Pierre to the Class A state championship in 1944 and then starred at guard for the University of Colorado. Later he returned to the Buffaloes and became the first coach in NCAA history to lead both the men’s team (1956 through 1976) and the women’s team (1980 through 1983) at the same school. Banquet ticket information will be announced soon on the Hall of Fame website at www.sdbbhof.com.