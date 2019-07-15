Wall Rodeo Held This Past Weekend

WALL, S.D. – The South Dakota Rodeo Association Sanctioned Wall Rodeo was held last weekend at the Wall Rodeo Arena in western South Dakota. Shaw Nelson of Hartford edged out Makenzze Wheelhouse of Pierre for the Barrel Racing title with a score of 15.32. Karissa Rahill of Martin won the Goat Tying with a score of 6.60 as she edged out Rickie Engesser of Spearfish and Baily Tibbs of Ft. Pierre. Mikenzy Miller of Faith won the Ladies Breakaway with a score of 2.10 and Samantha Jorgenson of Watford City, N.D. and Jade Nelson of Midland took the Team Roping title with a score of 6.40. Other winners at the Wall Rodeo included Kaden Clark of Black Hawk in the Bareback with a 67 score. Brett Wilcox of Red Own took the Calf Roping title with a score of 10.50 and Jacob Kammerer of Philip tied with Louie Brunson of New Underwood for the Saddle Bronc title. They each scored 75 to edge out Kyle Hapney of Ft. Pierre. And in the Senior Men’s Breakaway Lynn Williams of Faith won it with a score of 2.50. The Wall Rodeo was one of three rodeo’s held over the weekend with the other two in McLaughlin and Lemmon. This weekend will see the Burke Stampede and Geddes Rodeo in the south central part of South Dakota.