Wall Meat Processing owner named 2019 SDBIC Prime Promoter

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is proud to announce Ken Charfauros of Wall, SD as its 2019 Prime Promoter. This award recognizes someone who has gone above and beyond promoting beef in the state of South Dakota.

Charfauros, owner of Wall Meat Processing provides a service in custom meat cutting for local ranchers and customers in Western South Dakota. “Ken has an undeniable passion for our industry,” states Suzy Geppert, Executive Director of the SDBIC. “He is a true advocate for the product and the ranchers who work day in and day out to bring it to our family tables. He is always willing to lend a helping hand as was seen this past year during the Sturgis Rally. Ken volunteered both his time and beef product to the Sturgis Rally Beef Throwdown and Producer Meet and Greet. We have watched him expand his passion into the restaurant business which is no easy feat.” Ken along with partner Janet Niehaus, also own the Red Rock Restaurant in Wall, SD where they sell locally grown beef and promote local ranchers.

“I was so surprised to receive this recognition! Honestly, just to be in the same room with producers at a beef industry council gathering is an honor in itself. The SD Beef Industry Council offers so much for this industry in education and support. We are indeed blessed to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. South Dakota is Beef United,” states Charfauros.

Ken has worked alongside beef advocates and producers in the development of a “beef-to-schools” program effort in Western South Dakota. The program works to get local beef to youth as part of their school lunch menu. Charfauros recently started a similar program with meals on wheels, providing the elderly wholesome meals that include beef as their protein.

“To me, this ranks up there with my 30 years of service to my country. Our beef producers are some of the hardest workers I know,” states Charfauros. “My calling has changed and now it’s to support our beef producers in every way possible. From beef in schools to meals on wheels. It’s beef production for the right reasons.”