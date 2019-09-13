Walk of Hope Coming Together for Suicide Prevention event tomorrow in Pierre

The 8th annual Walk of Hope Coming Together for Suicide Prevention walk in Pierre/Fort Pierre is tomorrow (Sept. 14) morning at the Capitol Lake Visitor Center (500 E Capitol Ave.) in Pierre.

Event Coordinator Julie Moore says suicide and mental illness can affect anyone at any age.

Registration for the Walk of Hope starts at 8:15am. There is no registration fee, but donations are appreciated. All profits fund prevention training events and awareness efforts.

For more information or to pre-register, go to averastmarysfoundation.org or call Julie Moore at 605-224-2451.