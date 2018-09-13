Wagon Train Leads Off Dakota Western Heritage Festival Activities

Fort Pierre’s western roots come to life again this weekend for the Dakota Western Heritage Festival– a celebration of Western traditions and lifestyles through poetry and music.

Wagon master Willie Cowan says a wagon train will head out tomorrow (Fri.) morning and they’re taking a new route

Festival co-organizer Carmen Cowan-Magee says there’s a $40 fee to join the wagon train.

Dakota Western Heritage Festival events will also be held throughout the day Saturday and Sunday at the Expo Center in Fort Pierre. There is no admission fee.