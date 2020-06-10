voteOUT rally to reconnect LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit South Dakotans and allies with power at ballot box

The ACLU of South Dakota is working with a coalition of statewide organizations and individuals to launch the voteOUT campaign with a virtual rally on June 20.

ACLU of South Dakota digital media associate Adam Jorgensen says the campaign is an effort to encourage people to reconnect with their power as registered voters and to move equality forward. He says LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit people make up a large portion of the voting bloc in South Dakota. Their perspective, concerns and opinions should be represented at the ballot box and on the legislative floor in Pierre.

The voteOUT campaign launch, which will take place via the Zoom conferencing platform, will feature remarks from Cody Ingle with Sioux Falls Pride, Susan Williams with the Transformation Project and Candi Brings Plenty with the ACLU of South Dakota.

WHAT: voteOUT campaign rally

WHEN: 11am CT/10am MT June 20

WHERE: Your couch. Or the kitchen counter. Or wherever you have Internet access.

TO REGISTER: Go to www.aclusd.org/events (Participants must register to be granted Zoom access.)