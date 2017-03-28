Vote Pierre to Win $20k for Park Renovations

PIERRE, S.D. –The clock starts ticking on Saturday. That’s when people can start nominating Pierre to receive a $20,000 grant to enhance the Pleasant Drive playground.

Here’s how it works. Between April 1 and April 30, people can visit nrpa.org/beinspired to vote for Pierre. If Pierre receives the most votes in the nationwide online voting competition, the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) in collaboration with the Walt Disney Company, including Disney Citizenship, Disney-ABC Television Group and ESPN, will award the City a $20,000 Meet Me at the Park grant to enhance a local park.

“If we receive the grant, the Pierre Park and Recreation Board already has a project in mind for the dollars,” said Tom Farnsworth, City Parks and Recreation Director. “The Board has put a priority on improving the playground located at the intersection of West Pleasant Drive and South Poplar Avenue.”

Pierre Mayor Laurie Gill says that this competition is an excellent opportunity for Pierre to gain some resources to renovate a park and is encouraging everyone to get out and vote.

“Vote early and often!” said Mayor Gill. “As we proved during the MONOPOLY Here and Now competition, Pierre won’t take a backseat to big cities when it comes to online voting. We showed our moxie during the MONOPOLY vote. Let’s do it again!”

People are allowed to vote online daily between April 1 and April 30. For additional opportunities to engage in the online competition, follow City of Pierre Parks and Recreation on facebook and twitter.