Vogt appointed to serve on national historic preservation council

South Dakota’s State Historic Preservation Officer has been appointed to serve as an expert member of the President’s Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

Director of the South Dakota State Historical Society Jay Vogt of Pierre says the group works to promote historic preservation and oversees the historic preservation review process.

He says the council provides insight on historic value of federal projects.

Vogt has previously served on the ACHP.

Vogt has been the South Dakota State Historic Preservation Officer since 1996 and director of the State Historical Society since 2003. The State Historical Society is headquartered at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.