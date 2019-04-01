Vivian Smalley 1933 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Vivian Mae Garber was born October 28, 1933 to Daniel and Esperanza Garber.

She grew up on the farm east of Pierre and took great pride in working side by side with her dad.

Vivian was untied in marriage to Miles Smalley on December 3, 1955. To this union Grant and Kriste were born.

She was very proud of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mom and Grandma will always be remembered for her infinite wisdom, honesty, unselfishness, and everlasting love given to each and everyone of us.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, two nephews, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Per her wishes, Vivian was buried in a private family ceremony with her parents in Blunt.