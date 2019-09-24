Virginia Lahman 1935 – 2019

BLUNT, SD – Virginia Lahman, 84, of Thornton, CO, previously of Blunt, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Visitation/Open House will be held 1:30-2:30pm, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home with Funeral Service beginning at 2:30pm. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blunt, SD.

Virginia Jean Jones was born to A.L. & Hazel Jones in Tuttle, Oklahoma on September 16, 1935. She lived in OK, OR, & TX prior to moving to Blunt, SD in her senior year of high school in 1952. She graduated from Blunt High School in 1953. She went on to graduate from Northwest College of Commerce. In 1957 she married Galen E. Lahman and they had 4 children. Most notable she spent several years as a secretary for the SD State Legislature and also worked for the SD Department of Insurance.

She was preceded in death by her husband Galen, their daughter Valauri, and a great great grandson Briar. She is survived by two daughters Gala Byrum & Angela (Paul) Poirier, son Chad (Lori) Lahman, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

She was a kind and loving person who left a lasting impact on many people.

