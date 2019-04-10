Virginia Kelsey 1943 – 2019

WESSINGTON, SD – Virginia M. Kelsey, 76, of Wessington, her earthly body arose into Heaven on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron, surrounded by her family. God greeted her by many names…Nana, Ginny, Gma Gin but the one he chose to be most relevant was, Faithful Servant of Love.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, Wessington with Jeff Luce officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 with a 4:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church. Burial will be at the Wessington Cemetery.

Virginia Mae (Anderson) Kelsey was born Jan 4, 1943 to Inez (Applebee) and Lew Anderson. She grew up in the Gann Valley area and graduated from Wessington Springs. She married Joe Kelsey; through this unity her life fulfilment and commitment were born…Rita, Joel, and Bill. Wessington was the root of the Kelsey family. Virginia was employed at Bank of Wessington, R&B Food Center & Cenex C-Store, all of which allowed her to provide excellent personal customer service as her heart desired.

Virginia’s life on earth revolved around always putting the needs and joys of others FIRST. Family, friends, community members, and co-workers knew her as a provider of LOVE. Days turned into years and her routine remained the same; she continued smiling even when the going got rough. Her recipe box and cookbooks seemed to be her best friends during quiet times. When you opened her door you’d better be ready to try this-or-that food; she often expressed her love for others through her cooking.

Virginia’s medical issues opened another source to reach new friends. She welcomed all opportunities to visit, text, and offer candy from her dish. Once again, her smile was still abundantly placed for all to receive. She made nursing homes, hospital rooms and her living room yet another greeting ground.

The circle of life has been completed for Virginia. Leaving behind to complete her legacy are her children: Rita (Donnie) Cleveland, Joel (Jennifer) Kelsey, and Bill (Renae) Kelsey; 12 grandchildren; three great grands with one additional expected in May; many extended family members that she loved including her nieces and nephews, cousins, and the source of ‘keeping touch with happenings’…Uncle J.

The reunion of her parents; siblings: Pat Oakley, Norma Moser, and Robert Anderson; niece, Beth Klingbile; reunited with Punpkin, her beloved companion of 25+ years; and many life-long friends is taking place. Virginia is smiling a NEW SMILE; no more struggles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials representing Nana’s everlasting love will be donated to the Wessington Community.

