Virginia Jenner 1931 – 2017

MILLER, SD – Virginia Jenner, 86, of Miller, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 22, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller with Rev. Max Miller officiating. Burial will follow at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Reck Funeral Home, Miller.

On August 22, 1931, Virginia Mae was born in Hand County to Berend and Mable (Gade) Hoogestraat. She attended school in Miller. She married Irving Jenner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Miller on April 6, 1948. To this union, two children were born: Terry and Carol. For 40 years, Virginia worked at the Hand County Memorial Hospital as the medical records technician; retiring in 1998.

Virginia as a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as financial secretary. She was also active Miller Jaycee’s and Miller Lions Club. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, gardening, painting, and drawing.

Her memory will be cherished by her children: Carol Jenner (David Hinkley) of Pierre and Terry (Bev) Jenner of Colman; brother, Bernard (Deb) Hoogestraat of Chandler, AZ; four grandsons; and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and infant siblings, Claire and Marlene.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Virginia’s arrangements.