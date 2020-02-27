Vincent Gaspar 1933 – 2020

ORIENT, SD – Vincent Gaspar, 86, of Orient, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Miller.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Liborius Catholic Church, Polo with Father Christopher Hughes, celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Polo. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service, all at Reck Funeral Home, Miller.

Vincent William Gaspar was born May 14, 1933 on the family farm near Orient, South Dakota to John and Veronica (Hardes) Gaspar. He attended grade school at Polo, South Dakota, freshman year at Carthage, MO, and then graduated from Miller High School in 1951. In 1955, he was drafted into the Navy. He spent two years in Kwajalein, one of the marshal islands in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged as a 3rd class petty officer in December of 1957 at Coronado, California and returned to the family farm until December 2017.

A fond memory Vince spoke of frequently was a trip he took right out of high school with his good friend, Glenn Puncochar, to Los Angeles. They drove a 1949 Ford packed sandwiches and slept in the car during their trip. They made lasting memories from the trip both Vince and Glenn would talk about for many years.

On June 18, 1958, Vincent married Lurabelle Fanning. To this union was born: Teresa, Audrey, and John. Lurabelle died August 29, 1976. On June 4, 1977, he married Darlene (Wipf) Pullman at Redfield. She brought with her three children: Rosetta, Tim, and Kevin. Together Vincent and Darlene had one daughter, Susan. The family lived on the farm near Polo. Vincent was a member of St. Liborius Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the Polo VFW/Legion. Vincent loved farming and working the land.

He will warmly be remembered for his sense of humor, his big smile, and his heart of gold.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Darlene of Orient; children: Teresa Gaspar of Sioux Falls, Audrey Marsh of Sioux Falls, John Gaspar of Miller, Susan (Brian) Burckhartzmeyer of Orient, Rosetta (Greg) Hagan of Redfield, Tim (Debbie) Pullman of Miller, and Kevin (Julie) Pullman of Fort Atkinson, WI; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one sister: Dorothy Bernard of Aberdeen; and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Welcoming him into Heaven are his parents; his first wife, Lurabelle; three sisters: Irene Bode, Sister Mary Jane Gaspar, and Sister Janette Gaspar, a two year old brother, Clarence; son-in-law, Kermith Mullner; and brothers-in-law, Arnold Bernard and Ralph Bode.

