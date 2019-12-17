Vinatieri Named NFL Silver Anniversary Award Winner

INDIANAPOLIS – Former South Dakota State University standout and National Football League career scoring leader Adam Vinatieri was named Tuesday as one of six recipients of the 2020 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award in recognition of their collegiate and professional achievements. Vinatieri set five school records (all since broken), including placekicking career marks for field goals (27), points after touchdown (104), points by a kicker (185) and longest field goal (51 yards), as well as the single-season record in average yards per punt (43.5) from 1991-94. A Rapid City native, he was a three-time all-North Central Conference selection and earned NCAA Division II All-America honors in 1994. In 1996, Vinatieri signed with the New England Patriots and is currently in his 24th season in the NFL. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, including kicking the game-winning field goal in two of those contests, before moving on to Indianapolis after the 2005 season. He added another Super Bowl championship with the Colts during the 2006 season. A three-time All-Pro selection, Vinatieri holds NFL career postseason records of 56 field goals and 238 points.