Veterans Day at the State Fair Thursday August 31st

PIERRE, S.D. – At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, as Veterans Day at the South Dakota State Fair, calling on all South Dakotans to honor those men and women who fought bravely for our freedoms. At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, the South Dakota State Fair will host a “Salute to Veterans” program. The program will be held on the Northwest Energy Freedom Stage (Recreation Avenue). Larry Zimmerman, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be the keynote speaker.

“Whether in peace or at war, the important role of our veterans cannot be denied. They are men and women from all walks of life that have one thing in common — a love for this great country,” said Secretary Zimmerman. “No matter where or when veterans have served, they’ve always served with distinction and their service to this country is a bridge that was built on courage, dedication and patriotism.”

Representatives from the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Service Organizations, the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home, as well as county veterans service officers will have informational booths in the Veterans Building on Flag Avenue. Veterans are encouraged to stop by the booth and learn more about benefits and programs available to them as well.

To show appreciation for their service, the Fair will give all veterans and active military personnel free gate admission on Aug 31.