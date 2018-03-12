Vernon Voigt 1949 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Funeral services for Vernon “Big Jake” Voigt will be Thursday, March 15, at 10:30am, at Lutheran Memorial Church, Pierre. Visitation will begin at 5:00pm Wednesday, concluding with a time of sharing at 7:00pm, at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Vernon passed away unexpectedly March 8, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at isburgfuneralchapels.com

Vernon Dale Voigt or “Big Jake” as he was most commonly known was born July 3, 1949, in Wessington Springs, SD, to Theodore and Anna (Witt) Voigt. He grew up in Wolsey, SD, where he attended school before enlisting in the US Army, serving in Vietnam.

He moved to Pierre in the mid ‘70’s where he met Cheryl McQuistion. They were united in marriage on December 23, 1976. Big Jake worked as an Over the Road Truck Driver for many years, retiring in 2013 from the Baaken Oil Fields.

He was an avid fisherman and Green Bay Packers fan, but especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He will be sorely missed by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl of Pierre; his children: Ted (Heather) of Pierre, Vernon “Little Jake” (Kaila) of Pierre and Joshua of Pierre; brothers: Ed (Suki) of Sioux Falls and Mike (Gloria) of Sioux Falls; sisters: Robin (Brent) Cox of Sturgis and Judy (Roger) Black of Sioux Falls and his grandchildren: Landan, Laney, Cloey, Penny Lane, Marley and Alta.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Caroline Sherburne, Teddy Voigt, Karen

Westlake and Herman Voigt; brother-in- law, Roger Jensen, and grandson, Ari Voigt.