Vermillion Area Senator Anticipates Introducing “Chemical Trespass” Bill During 2019 Legislative Session

(WNAX)- Legislators are starting to write bills ahead of the 2019 South Dakota legislative session that starts next month.

Senator Art Rusch of Vermillion says he is working on a bill in response to a developing “chemical trespass” problem in his area.

Rusch says those with damaged crops should be able to recover their damages.

Rusch says the burden of proof is already set in law.

Most of the damage was from aerial application of chemicals near organic crop fields.