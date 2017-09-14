Verda Hofer 1934 – 2017

ONIDA, SD – Verda Hofer, 83, of Onida, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services was held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at Grace Bible Church, Gettysburg. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. A lunch was served immediately following. Burial followed in the Onida Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Verda Wedel was born June 15, 1934 on the family farm near Yale, South Dakota to Henry and Sarah (Hofer) Wedel. Verda attended country school and graduated from Huron High School in 1952. She also attended Huron College for two years and received her teaching certificate. On her 20th birthday, Verda married Dwayne Hofer of Onida, at Bethel Church near Yale. Verda lived and worked beside Dwayne for the next 62 years as his faithful helpmate and partner in life.

Verda loved living on the farm. She had a passion for maintaining the yard and keeping a “weed free” garden. She enjoyed planting flowers, canning the produce from her garden and freezing sweet corn. A winter activity was ice skating with the kids, followed by Dwayne’s pancake supper. Verda was an excellent housekeeper and often spent Saturday cleaning house to prepare for Sunday dinner guests. She was a quiet, but wonderful hostess and cook; a perfect complement to her outgoing, social husband. She would effortlessly put a delicious meal on the table for family and friends alike.

Verda had a servant heart. She loved the Lord and the church. Verda taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Wednesday night classes. She was active in Women’s Circle and was faithful to always be there for church cleaning days. Verda was active in the Gideons as an Auxiliary member and helped distribute Bibles. She was a student of God’s Word and participated in adult and women’s Bible studies. Verda enjoyed reading Bible stories to her children and grandchildren. Her goal was to live a life pleasing to the Lord and pass the knowledge of Jesus to her heirs and others.

Verda and Dwayne spent their retirement years wintering in Arizona. She was able to utilize her gift of hospitality in their Mesa home. They cherished the dear friends from across the country they made during those years.

Verda’s greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. Playing ball, board games, puzzles, cooking and crafting with the family was a treat for Grandma. She always kept track of everyone’s activities and attended when able.

Grateful for sharing her life are sons: Rick (Darlene), Marty (Margie), and Kevin (Joan); daughter: Karla (Randy) Doerksen; grandchildren: Garth Hofer, Greer Hofer, Blake Doerksen, Brooke (Blake) Stucky, Lewis Hofer, Morris Hofer, and Jill Hofer; brother: Sam (Belva) Wedel; sisters: Esther Neufeld, Mary Ann (Don) Jones; brother-in-law: LeRoy Hofer; sisters-in-law: Gladys Wedel, Goldie Wedel, and Beverly Wedel; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne, on August 7, 2016; parents, Henry & Sarah Wadel; brothers: Herb (Lola), Toby, Palmer, and Wesley Wedel; sister: Martha Wedel; brother-in-law: Albert Neufeld; and sisters-in-law: Lois Wedel and Darlene Hofer.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Bible Church, 310 S Broadway St., Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Verda’s arrangements.