Vera Schiefelbein 1930 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Vera Schiefelbein, 89, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

Vera was born on September 5, 1930 to Louis and Sadie (Lavachek) Larson in Webster, SD. She attended grade school and graduated in Sisseton, SD. Vera earned her nursing degree and enjoyed working as a nurse. She married Perry Schiefelbein on May 28, 1950 in Sisseton. They lived in various towns; Silver Bay, MN, Torrence, CA, Browns Valley, MN, Sisseton, Pierre, and Chamberlain, SD.

She is survived by her sons; Brad (Deb) Schiefelbein of Pierre, David Schiefelbein and his partner Sandy Loomis of Cedaredge, CO, grandchildren: Derek (Brittney) Schiefelbein and their children Carter, Quinn and Bronson, Erin (Tyler) Jones and their children Slaton, Axl and Cora, Jenna Schiefelbein and special friend Barry Thompson, Hannah Schiefelbein, Nathan (Kate) Schiefelbein, special friend Margi Schiefelbein, Sister-in-law Shirley Holland and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, siblings; Lorraine (Sherman) Sampson, Cleo (Francis) Weigleitner, Janet (Jim) LeClair, Mike Holland and niece Lori Tribbit.

Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date at the Milbank Cemetery for both Vera and Perry. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com