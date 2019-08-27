Velva Roberts 1925 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Velva Roberts, 93, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Highmore Health Care.

Velva was born on September 29, 1925 to Jim and Sadie McKean in White River, SD. After graduating from White River High School she went to college at SDSU. She graduated from SDSU College of Pharmacy. She was married to Rowland Roberts and together they owned and operated Pharmacies in different places. They retired in Springfield, SD.

Velva is survived by her sons; Jim Roberts of Blunt, SD, and David Roberts of Sioux City, IA, 4 grandchildren: Leigha Roberts, Brekken Roberts, Eric Roberts and Liz Johnson, and 2 great grandchildren: Grand and Clark Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband Rowland.

Memorial services will be at 1:30pm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Burial will take place in Springfield. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com