Vehicle and body recovered from Missouri River near Down’s Marina in Pierre

A vehicle and body have been recovered from the Missouri River near Down’s Marina in Pierre.

Pierre Police captain Bryan Walz says they were notified by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks yesterday (June 11) of a submerged object in the water near the exit of Down’s Marina.

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Dive Squad members located the object and assisted in the recovery of the vehicle from the river.

Once out of the water, Pierre Police Detectives examined the vehicle and located a body inside. The vehicle appears to have been submerged in the river for an extended period of time.

An autopsy is scheduled in Sioux Falls for today (June 12) to determine identification and cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing.