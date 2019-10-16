Vaping and e-cigarette use added to Pierre city employee policy

The Pierre City Commission has approved policy updates addressing vaping and e-cigarette use.

City human resources director Laurie Gronlund says smoking is already banned in city buildings, vehicles or enclosed equipment, but the change brings city policy in line with today’s technology.

Gronlund says the policy update was initiated by city employees.

Gronlund says the City will provide smoking cessation assistance to any employee or covered spouse who would like to quit, but needs help to do so.