VanHunnik Named Assistant GM of Pierre Trappers

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League have announced the signing of a new assistant general manager for the upcoming season. General Manager Jackson Bruce announced that Dustin VannHunnik will take over the assistant general manager responsibilities for the summer collegeiate wood bat league that will begin it’s third sason in Pierre this coming summer. VanHunnik is a Pierre native and graduate of Pierre Riggs High School and the University of South Dakota and has been an intern for the organization the last two seasons. Last year he worked alongside Isaac Petkak as the teams radio broadcasters.

(Photo Courtesy of Pierre Trappers)