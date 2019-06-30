Van Camp Pitches Pierre Post 8 to Victory

MINOT, N.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team wrapped up their tournament in Minot, North Dakota with a 4-0 victory over SPBL U18 AAA Regina Wolfpack on Sunday. Jack Van Camp fired a 4 hitter over 6.2 innings striking out 9 to pick up the win. Pierre had 11 hits in the game and were led by 2 hits apiece from Andrew Coverdale, River Iverson and Garrett Stout. Iverson had 2 RBI’s in the game while Gray Zabel and Coby Carr each had a run batted in. Foster Hilchey started for Regina and went five innings allowing 3 runs. With the win, Post 8 went 2-2 in the tournament and improved their season record to 16-12. Pierre returns to action on Monday when they travel to Brookings for a doubleheader.