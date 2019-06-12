VAADC marking 20 years adding value to agriculture products in SD

The South Dakota Value Added Agriculture Development Center turns 20 years old this month.

Executive director Cheri Rath says what started out as a mission to provide more information about cooperatives and value added agriculture opportunities in the state, has become the state’s one stop shop for technical assistance

VAADC clients are in 57 of South Dakota’s 66 counties.

Current VAADC members are: Agtegra, East River Electric Coop, Farm Credit Services of America, South Dakota Association of Cooperatives, South Dakota Bankers Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, South Dakota Wheat Commission and South Dakota USDA Rural Development.

VAACD will celebrate its 20th annual Value Added Ag Day Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. “There’s No Time Like Fair Time” and VAADC will host a variety of products, people, informational sessions and organizations in the Sponsor of the Day tent celebrating 20 years of being Partners in Success.