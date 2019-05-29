VA Black Hills Health Care System prepares to launch new VA health care options under MISSION Act

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will launch its new community care program June 6, 2019,– ending the Veterans Choice Program and establishing a new Veterans Community Care Program.

The Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act of 2018 (the MISSION Act) will strengthen the nationwide VA Health Care System by giving veterans more options in their health care decisions.

To provide veterans, their families and their caregivers with more information about how the MISSION ACT affects them, the VA Black Hills Health Care System will host a Facebook Town Hall meeting tomorrow (May 30) at 2:30pm MT/3:30pm CT ( https://www.facebook.com/VABlackHills/ ).

Under the new Veterans Community Care Program, veterans can now work with their VA health care provider or other VA staff to see if they are eligible to receive community care. Eligibility for community care does not require a veteran to receive care in the community; they can still choose to have the VA provide their care.

Veterans are eligible to choose to receive care in the community if they meet any of the following six eligibility criteria:

1. A Veteran needs a service not available at any VA medical facility.

2. A Veteran lives in a U.S. state or territory without a full-service VA medical facility. Specifically, this would apply to Veterans living in Alaska, Hawaii, New Hampshire and the U.S. territories of Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

3. A Veteran qualifies under the “grandfather” provision related to distance eligibility for the Veterans Choice Program.

4. VA cannot furnish care in a manner that complies within certain designated access standards. The specific access standards are described below. (Important: Access standards are proposed and not yet final.)

Average drive time to a specific VA medical facility

30-minute average drive time for primary care, mental health and noninstitutional extended care services.

Sixty-minute average drive time for specialty care. Note: Average drive times are calculated by VA using geo-mapping software.

Appointment wait time at a specific VA medical facility

Twenty days for primary care, mental health care and noninstitutional extended care services, unless the Veteran agrees to a later date in consultation with his or her VA health care provider.

Twenty-eight days for specialty care from the date of request, unless the Veteran agrees to a later date in consultation with his or her VA health care provider.

5. The Veteran and the referring clinician agree it is in the best medical interest of the Veteran to receive community care based on defined factors.

6. VA has determined that a VA medical service line is not providing care in a manner that complies with VA’s standards for quality.

The VA MISSION Act:

Strengthens VA’s ability to recruit and retain clinicians.

Statutorily authorizes “Anywhere to Anywhere” telehealth provision across state lines.

Empowers veterans with increased access to community care.

Establishes a new, urgent-care benefit that eligible veterans can access in the community.

VA Black Hills HCS serves approximately 22,000 Veterans throughout a five state region.