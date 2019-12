VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota women’s basketball dropped one spot to No. 22 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. It marks the fourth-straight week the Coyotes have been ranked in the poll. South Dakota also continues its 39-week streak in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll, clocking in at fourth this week. The Coyotes have been in the top-five of the mid-major poll for the entire 2019-20 season.