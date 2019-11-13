USTFCCCA Coach of the Year Award Winners Named in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Eric Pooley of Sioux Falls Lincoln and Karen Karim of Custer have been named the Cross Country Coaches of the Year by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Association. Pooley guided the Lincoln Patriots to another State Class AA Team Championship last month and Andrew Lauer won the individual state championship title for Pooley.. It was the 6th State Cross Country title for Lincoln in the last 8 years and it was the 6th consecutive Combined Championship with the Lincoln Girls . For Karim, she guided the Custer Girls to the Class A State Cross Country team championship for a second straight season in her 13th year as head coach. It was the 5th State Girls Cross Country Championship since 2007 and it was the 6th Combined Championship with the Custer Boys. Pooley and Karim will now be South Dakota’s nomination for National Cross Country Coach of the Year.