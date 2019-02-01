USS SD Submarine continues state’s legacy of military service

The attack submarine USS South Dakota will be commissioned tomorrow (Saturday) during a ceremony in Groton, CT.

South Dakota Senator John Thune says the commissioning is another proud moment in the state’s military service history.

Senator Mike Rounds, one of the keynote speakers at tomorrow’s commissioning ceremony, says this is a high tech weapons system.

Congressman Dusty Johnson will also speak.

Gov. Kristi Noem and a delegation from South Dakota will also attend the commissioning. Noem says she hopes the sailors on the USS South Dakota understand the legacy of the state’s residents and of the state’s military service.

Products from South Dakota companies Kepp’s Chislic, Pietz’s Kuchen Kitchen and the Original Kimball Popcorn Ball Company will be on the menu for more than 2,500 guests and Sailors at the reception following the commissioning of USS SOUTH DAKOTA.

Commander Craig Litty took command of the USS South Dakota late last year.

The commissioning ceremony will be livestreamed at: http://navylive.dodlive.mil/ starting at 10am Central Time.