USMEF, NPB, USDA Launch Pork 2040

The National Pork Board, the U.S. Meat Export Federation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that they will engage in a foresight-based marketing study called Pork 2040. The study will investigate changing consumer attitudes and trends in developed and emerging U.S. pork export markets in 17 defined countries. The effort will be more comprehensive than previous efforts, investigating the factors that shape consumer opinion and markets. The study will also focus on forecasting the pork and pork-product demand landscape over the next several decades to help determine where best to invest Checkoff resources. Finally, the research will assess trends in the development of new production and marketing technologies, as well as growing environmental concerns and in emerging legal, trade and regulatory regimes around the globe. China, which has a growing and increasingly urban population base, will be the first country studied through Pork 2040. A research platform will be developed to enable the U.S. pork industry to design and implement a long-term strategy for U.S. pork consumption in China and to add context to one of the most critical export markets.