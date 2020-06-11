USF Women Add DI Transfer

SIOUX FALLS – University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball has gained a Division I transfer. Emily Petersen comes to USF from Nebraska-Omaha. Petersen played 46 games for UNO and hit 38 three-pointers. She was named to the Summit League Academic Honor Roll in her freshman season, 2017-18 and had a career best 17 points in a February 2018 game against Western Illinois. USF Head Coach Travis Taphagen said of Petersen, “She has one of the purest (shooting) strokes that I have seen.”