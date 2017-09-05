USF Ranked in the Top 10 in First Division II Football Poll

  • Home > 
September 5, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (usfcougars.com)

 

WACO, TEXAS – The University of Sioux Falls Football Team, which opened defense of its NSIC title with a 26-7 victory on the road at previously #10 Minnesota-Duluth last Thursday, has jumped up eight spots to #9 in the 2017 American College Football Association (AFCA) NCAA Division II Coaches Top-25 Week 1 Poll, which was released Monday by the AFCA. After back-to-back NCAA Division II national titles and winners of 31 straight games, Northwest Missouri State is ranked #1 after a 34-0 win over previously #4 Emporia State (0-1). Ferris State (0-2) is ranked second with Texas A&M Commerce, third. Eleven of the preseason top-25, including four of the top 10 lost in the first week.
AFCA 2017 NCAA DII Coaches Poll – Week 1
1. Northwest Missouri State (34), 1-0, 850, 1
2. Ferris State (Mich.), 0-0, 799.
3. Texas A&M Commerce, 1-0, 776, 5
4. Shepherd (W. Va.), 1-0, 726, 7
5. California (Pa.), 1-0, 675, 8
6. Indiana (Pa.), 1-0, 649, 9
7. Colorado St. Pueblo, 1-0, 644, 12
8. Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 1-0, 541, 13
9. Sioux Falls, 1-0, 502, 17
10. LIU-Post (N.Y.), 1-0, 486, 14
11. North Alabama, 0-1, 468, 6
12. Minnesota State, 1-0, 412, 20
13. Central Missouri, 1-0, 401, 21
14. Grand Valley State (Mich.), 0-1, 338, 2
15. Emporia State (Kan.), 0-1, 310, 4
16. Midwestern State (Texas), 1-0, 298, 24
17. Colorado Mesa, 1-0, 293, 23
18. Indianapolis (Ind.), 1-0, 246, NR
19. Winston-Salem State (N.C.), 1-0, 201, NR
20. Albany State (Ga.), 1-0, 197, NR
21. Minnesota Duluth, 0-1, 139, 10
22. Tuskegee (Ala.), 1-0, 138, NR
23. Henderson State (Ark.), 1-0, 126, NR
24. West Chester (Pa.), 1-0, 101, NR
25. West Georgia, 1-0, 79, NR

Dropped Out: Harding (Ark.) (15), Colorado School of Mines (16), Southwest Baptist (Mo.) (18), North Carolina-Pembroke (19), Southern Arkansas (22), Valdosta St. (Ga.) (23), Bemidji St. (Minn.) (25)


