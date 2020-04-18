USF Adds Transfer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Johnson has announced the signing of 6’9” shooting forward Marko Coudreau who will transfer in from the University of North Dakota to continue his academic and athletic career at USF. Coudreau will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Coudreau is a talented shooting forward, who played in 28 games over two years with UND. He had career-highs of seven points and five rebounds during his time at UND. Coudreau appeared in 25 international games for his home country, including playing for France’s Under 16 National squad in the 2016 European Championship. Coudreau joins a USF program which won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division title with a DII program-best league mark of 17-5 and finished 22-8 overall, which is the best in the program’s DII era.