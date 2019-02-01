USDOT gets 3 proposals for air service to Pierre, 4 proposals for Watertown

The US Department of Transportation will know next week which airline city officials in Pierre and Watertown recommend gets the Essential Air Service contract for both communities.

Pierre mayor Steve Harding says the USDOT received three proposals service to Pierre and four proposals for service to Watertown.

Harding expects the selection process to be quick, but thorough.

The Watertown Airport Board is recommending their city council supports giving the EAS contract to Skywest Airlines, flying under the United Express brand.

Pierre and Watertown have been without a carrier since mid-January when California Pacific Airlines stopped service to both communities.

An Essential Air Service contract provides federal subsidies to cover the cost of flights. The USDOT makes the ultimate EAS contract agreements, but does give EAS communities the opportunity to review the proposals and make a recommendation.