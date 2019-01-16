USDOT accepting bids for EAS air service providers for Pierre and Watertown

Pierre and Watertown will likely be served by a different air service provider in the next few months.

Pierre mayor Steve Harding told the city commission at last night’s (Tues.) meeting, he received word from the US Department of Transportation yesterday afternoon.

California Pacific Airlines currently has the contract with USDOT to provide Essential Air Service to Pierre and Watertown.

Mechanical issues for three of the company’s four planes, caused cancellations and delays starting around Thanksgiving. In December, CP Air– formerly known as Aerodynamics, Incorporated or ADI– canceled more than 25 percent of its EAS flights for Pierre and Watertown going to and from Denver.

Again, airlines have until Feb. 23 to submit proposals to the USDOT. Harding told DRG news and farm CP Air will continue providing service in the meantime.