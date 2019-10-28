USDA Releases Partial List of Agricultural Projections to 2029
The US Department of Agriculture will release selected tables prepared for the upcoming “USDA Agricultural Projections to 2029” report on November 1. USDA will post online tables containing long-term supply, use, and price projections to 2029 for major U.S. crops and livestock products. The tables will also include supporting U.S. and international macroeconomic assumptions. The short-term projections from the October 11, 2019, WASDE report are used as a starting point. The complete USDA Agricultural Projections to 2029 will be released in February of 2020. The complete report will include a full discussion of the commodity supply and use projections, as well as projections for farm income and global commodity trade. The early-release tables will be posted to the Office of the Chief Economist’s website at www.usda.gov/oce. USDA’s long-term agricultural projections represent a departmental consensus on a ten-year representative scenario for the agricultural sector. The projections don’t represent USDA forecasts, but rather reflect a conditional long-run scenario based on specific assumptions about macroeconomic conditions, policy, weather, and international developments, along with no domestic or external shocks to global agricultural markets.